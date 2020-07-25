JOEL (JOEY) S. WALTON, 68, of Campbells Creek passed away July 2nd, 2020 after a short illness at the CAMC Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston,WV.
Born Nov. 28, 1952 to the late Paul A. Walton and Loretta P. Walton; sister, Elizabeth A. Walton.
Joey was a highly skilled craftsman and carpenter in both Florida and WV; producing a myriad quality furniture, pools, and homes.
He is survived by his son Joshua Dearien of Colorado; brother, Timothy A. Walton; sister, Martha J. Mitchell; and grandson, Jeremiah Casto.
He will be sorely missed by all cousins and friends.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.