Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Joel (Joey) S. Walton
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JOEL (JOEY) S. WALTON, 68, of Campbells Creek passed away July 2nd, 2020 after a short illness at the CAMC Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston,WV.

Born Nov. 28, 1952 to the late Paul A. Walton and Loretta P. Walton; sister, Elizabeth A. Walton.

Joey was a highly skilled craftsman and carpenter in both Florida and WV; producing a myriad quality furniture, pools, and homes.

He is survived by his son Joshua Dearien of Colorado; brother, Timothy A. Walton; sister, Martha J. Mitchell; and grandson, Jeremiah Casto.

He will be sorely missed by all cousins and friends.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.