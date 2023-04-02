Thank you for Reading.

John Carl Gladys
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
JOHN CARL GLADYS, 71, of Charleston, WV died peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023 surrounded by his family at CAMC-Memorial after a short illness.

John was born in San Diego on September 25, 1951. He served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Always passionate about learning, John was a graduate of Emory University and West Virginia State University.

