JOHN CARL GLADYS, 71, of Charleston, WV died peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023 surrounded by his family at CAMC-Memorial after a short illness.
John was born in San Diego on September 25, 1951. He served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Always passionate about learning, John was a graduate of Emory University and West Virginia State University.
John enjoyed a lengthy career in medical sales across the tristate area, through which he developed lifelong friendships.
Always a kind and gentle man, he will be remembered for his selflessness and compassion for helping others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eleanor (Lorraine) Gladys and his sister, Marcine Handsfield.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Susan Gladys; his loving children; Amanda Gladys, Jason Gladys (Gina), Jonathan Gladys (Fallon) and grandchildren he adored; Chloe, Damon, Sawyer and Elsie. He is also survived by a brother, Edward Gladys and sister, Patricia Gladys.
John was afflicted with Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) in his later years. Despite the hardships this brought to his life, he always managed his struggles bravely and with grace.
To bring awareness to myositis, donations in memory of John can be made to The Myositis Association at www.myositis.org.