JOHN F. "JACK" WEBER, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully October 7 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, John F. Weber, Sr. and Nancy Hitchon Weber of Philadelphia. Jack was a loving and devoted father to, John Allan (Jack) Weber; and stepfather, to Bruce Hegley (Timothy NcNitt ) of Indianapolis. He was the beloved brother of, Susan McHale (late James), Nance Schredl (Gerhard) and Joan Hodkinson (David). He was a loving uncle to, Lauren Connor (Gerald), Michael McHale (Alexis), Katherine and Christopher Hodkinson, Kevin Schredl (Amanda) and Brad Schredl; and great nieces, Maxie and Emmie McHale, and Ava and Kiera Schredl, all of Philadelphia.

