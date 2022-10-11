Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
JOHN F. "JACK" WEBER, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully October 7 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, John F. Weber, Sr. and Nancy Hitchon Weber of Philadelphia. Jack was a loving and devoted father to, John Allan (Jack) Weber; and stepfather, to Bruce Hegley (Timothy NcNitt ) of Indianapolis. He was the beloved brother of, Susan McHale (late James), Nance Schredl (Gerhard) and Joan Hodkinson (David). He was a loving uncle to, Lauren Connor (Gerald), Michael McHale (Alexis), Katherine and Christopher Hodkinson, Kevin Schredl (Amanda) and Brad Schredl; and great nieces, Maxie and Emmie McHale, and Ava and Kiera Schredl, all of Philadelphia.
After graduating from Bloomsburg University, Jack began a long career in the oil and gas industry, most notably with positions at (then) Columbia Gas and Cabot Oil & Gas. His career brought him to West Virginia, where he remained and created a lifelong family of friends. He was surrounded by loving neighbors who cared for him to the end, with special care selflessly provided by J.D. Simpson and Powers Smith.
He touched many with his passion for life and encouragement to all to be their very best. His devotion to his sons was absolute and the foundation for a strong life well lived.
A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 13, at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston with the Rev. Dr. William McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston. Family and friends may attend a visitation 2 hours prior to the service in the church Ruffner Room.