Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JOHN FORD BOWYER, 74, of South Charleston, WV, passed away April 7, 2023. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you