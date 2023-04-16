John Ford Bowyer Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website JOHN FORD BOWYER, 74, of South Charleston, WV, passed away April 7, 2023. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Archery Recommended for you Local Spotlight Linda L. Boggess Robert Chester Eugene Hensley Shirley Ann Eagle Edwin Steiner Wager Phyllis Jean Craigo Charlene Frances Booker Sally Anne Loring Sandra Kay (White) Ashworth Norton Brooks Bashlor James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing