Thank you for Reading.

John Ford Bowyer
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JOHN FORD BOWYER, 74, of South Charleston, WV, passed away April 7, 2023.

John was born in Charleston, WV, on December 20, 1948. Upon graduation from Charleston High School in 1966, he attended the University of Cincinnati, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, before joining the United States Air Force, where he was a medic during the Vietnam Conflict. It was during this time that he met Susan Edquist, whom he married in 1973. The couple were married for 27 years. He completed his degree in 1975 at Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, FL. Shortly afterwards, he took a job at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), an agency of the UN, in Montreal, Canada, for two years. In 1978, John and Susan returned to Charleston when John accepted a job as Personnel Director for Charleston Newspapers.

Tags

Recommended for you