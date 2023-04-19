Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
JOHN FORD BOWYER, 74, of South Charleston, WV, passed away April 7, 2023.
John was born in Charleston, WV, on December 20, 1948. Upon graduation from Charleston High School in 1966, he attended the University of Cincinnati, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, before joining the United States Air Force, where he was a medic during the Vietnam Conflict. It was during this time that he met Susan Edquist, whom he married in 1973. The couple were married for 27 years. He completed his degree in 1975 at Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, FL. Shortly afterwards, he took a job at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), an agency of the UN, in Montreal, Canada, for two years. In 1978, John and Susan returned to Charleston when John accepted a job as Personnel Director for Charleston Newspapers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton L. Bowyer and Catherine Gwen (Emich) Bowyer, and sister, Susan Lee Bowyer,
John is survived by his son, P. Scott Bowyer and wife Kristy of Hurricane, WV; daughter, Catherine Marie Bowyer of Cross Lanes, WV; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Steven Hinkley and Parker and Madelyn Bowyer; sister, Ann Bowyer Boren and husband Dr. Greg Boren of Cincinnati, OH; nephews, John Aubry and wife Dr. Mary Jean Kumar of Bend, OR, and Will Aubry and wife Andrea of Roswell, GA; niece, Amanda Boren Tucker and husband, Jeff of Marblehead, MA; the mother of his children, Susan (Edquist) Bowyer of South Charleston, WV, and brother-in-law, Donald Edquist and wife Beverly of Orting, WA. He also leaves behind his loving significant other of 22 years, Barbara Wright of Charleston.
John served on the Board of Directors of Children's Home Society, worked with the Civil Air Patrol, was a Boy Scout Leader, and volunteered as an AARP Tax Preparer. He was an avid golfer and always worked to perfect his game. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed being part of the choir. He also enjoyed woodworking, Gardening, reading, and model railroading. His love of N gauge model railroading was such, that he designed and built a model railroad with realistic country scenery in his basement.
After meeting Barbara, John and she traveled to many places in Europe and Florida, recently spending the month of February in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children's Home Society of West Virginia. Monetary donations may be mailed to 1422 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25301. If you would like to donate children's clothing or items, please call 304-342-0795.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV, with a reception to follow.
John's ashes will be interred between the graves of his father and mother in Gallipolis, OH.