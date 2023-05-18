Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

Hussell III

JOHN FREDERICK HUSSELL III was born on Good Friday, April 23, 1943, in Huntington, WV, to the late John F. Hussell, Jr. and Mary Evelyn Grubb Hussell. He was the first grandchild born to Claude and Mary Cole Grubb on his grandfather's birthday. He entered into his eternal rest on May 15, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you