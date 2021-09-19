Thank you for Reading.

JOHN FREDERICK ZIEBOLD, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 24th, at the Beury burial plot in the Mountain View section of Spring Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in the garden at 2:30 p.m., following the service.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

