John H. Lacy
JOHN H. LACY, 89, of Scott Depot, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

He was the owner and President of JHL Masonry, Inc., and JHL's Country Charm. John served proudly in the United States Marine Corps. He attended WV State College, served as a past president of the Kanawha Valley Builders' Association, and was a proud union member of Local #9 Bricklayers. John was also a former nominee for Merrill Lynch's Entrepreneur of the Year.

