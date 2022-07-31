Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
JOHN H. LACY, 89, of Scott Depot, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
He was the owner and President of JHL Masonry, Inc., and JHL's Country Charm. John served proudly in the United States Marine Corps. He attended WV State College, served as a past president of the Kanawha Valley Builders' Association, and was a proud union member of Local #9 Bricklayers. John was also a former nominee for Merrill Lynch's Entrepreneur of the Year.
John loved his family and he loved life. A man with a strong work ethic, he believed when you gave your word, you kept it; that a handshake was as good as a written contract; and that you stand up for what you believe in. He was always optimistic, and he loved to laugh. John was a very special person who will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
"The greatest legacy you can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money . . . but rather a legacy of character and faith."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garten and Sylvia Lacy; his loving wife, Beulah; his precious daughter, Connie Lynn Voiles; brother, Wes Fredericksen; and his nephew, John Cooper.
As a family, we were truly blessed and eternally thankful for him. Left behind to cherish his memories are daughters Vicky (Steve) Anderson of Saint Albans and Debbie (Mark) McClanahan of Scott Depot; sister, Velma Jean Cooper of Scott Depot; grandsons, Michael (Tonya) Voiles, John Paul (Tonya) Phillips, Tony (Nikki) Voiles, all of Saint Albans; nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren with one on the way. Also, his cat, Peekaboo.
A public gathering for family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at JHL's Country Charm, located at 134 Morrison Fork, Scott Depot, and the Celebration of Life service will begin at 7 p.m.