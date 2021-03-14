John Henry Mooney

JOHN HENRY "TONY" MOONEY, 88, a lifelong resident of Loudendale, W.Va., passed away March 10, 2021, as a result of head injuries from a fall. He was the fourth child and eldest son of a family of 16 children.
Tony was a master carpenter, mason, builder, volunteer fireman, husband, father, brother, beekeeper, hunter, archer, mentor, hero, weatherman, gardener, fisherman, friend, military man, laborer, dreamer, lover and companion. Above all things and positions in this life on earth, he was a "goodness" to everyone that he met. He shared his love, laughter and joy of life ... a bountiful garden, pineapple upside down cake, fresh honey from a hive, watermelon, buttermilk biscuits, fried crappie, fresh picked corn on the cob, pinto beans, Mountain Dew and a Snickers bar. His hero was Gus of Lonesome Dove. His favorite dog was Pepi. His most repeated song, "I'll Fly Away." He called his children every day and ended the call with "I love you." Tony was known for shrill whistles and hoots in the hollow to neighbors and on empty lakes. His favorite mode of transportation was a John Deere lawn mower. His radio call sign was "Nailbender." Tony was always lending a helping hand and had a story or past remembrance for all. He was most beloved by his community of friends. "Rest in Peace."
"P. S. Lord, if you're looking for him check the fishing hole and tell the honeybees the beekeeper is gone."
He was preceded in death by first wife, Rosemarie Mooney; father, John W. Mooney; mother, Myrtle M. Mooney; brothers, Clarence and Roy; sisters, Lucille, Marceline, Deloris and Jane; granddaughter, Jennifer Null, stepson, H.O. Campsey, along with most of his lifelong friends.
Tony worked for K&M Builders and served in the military, stationed in Germany with the 517th Field Artillery after World War II. Honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant, there he met his first wife, Rosemarie. He served the community of Loudendale as volunteer fireman and Lions Club member.
Tony is survived by his second wife, Velva Mooney; his loving children, Katharina Mooney (husband Brian Johnson), John Mooney (wife Jo Mooney), Willi Mooney (wife Bea Mooney), Rose A. Mooney (partner Randy Tate-; stepdaughters, Terry Dunkel and Susan Goodwin (husband John); stepson, Okey Cottrill; grandchildren, Gary P. Gunno and Daren Mooney; great-grandchildren, Ranen Mooney, Aiden Mooney and Abigail Mooney; brothers, Douglas Mooney (wife Debra) and Darrell Mooney; sisters, Hazel Jordan (Carl), Ruby Pardue, Jean Moore, Della Zelaska, Barbara Mooney, Brenda Brackenridge and Carolyn Carrier, along with many nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, for the immediate family, with entombment at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Tony's memory to The Forks of Coal Foundation would be appreciated. You may donate online at https://forksofcoalfoundation.org or by mailing a check to Forks of Coal Natural Area Foundation, P.O. Box 5556, Charleston, WV 25361.
