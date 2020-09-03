Essential reporting in volatile times.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JOHN K JARVIS, 73, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at CAMC Hospice, Charleston. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.