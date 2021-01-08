JOHN KEITH ZEITZ, 79, of Dunbar, WV, passed away December 6, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and John W. Zeitz.
John is survived by his wife, Tona Neal Zeitz; daughter, Mikinzi Zeitz, Huntington, WV; son, Brian Zeitz; grandchildren, Ashley Zeitz and Ethan Zeitz, Bradenton, Fla; brother, Davd Zeitz (Debra), Melbourne, FL, as well as nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Charleston High School and always enjoyed attending every reunion. He attended WVSU, served in the National Guard and worked in sales for many years.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.