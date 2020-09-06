JOHN KENT JARVIS, of Charleston, died peacefully on September 1, 2020 at HospiceCare of Charleston, WV.
He was born October 2, 1946 to the late John Allen Jarvis and Jean Elizabeth Jarvis (Hall).
John was active in the Charleston business community as a private detective, owning and operating American Investigations for over 45 years.
Surviving are his son, John R. Jarvis; grandson, Michael Jarvis; and his favorite daughter-in-law, Melissa Jarvis and sister Sally Jarvis, all of Charleston.
Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.