JOHN L. BOGGESS, 60, of Charleston, WV, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was a graduate of Sissonville High School and was employed by Mountaineer Distributing and then worked for Pepsi Company for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Boggess Sr. and Shirley Boggess of Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Boggess of Charleston; his two sons, Jonathan Boggess (Melissa) of Charleston and Corey Boggess of Charleston; sister, Linda Boggess of Charleston; brothers, Donald Boggess Jr. of Charleston and Robert Boggess of Sissonville; grandson, Kobe; granddaughter, Jaycee; several nephews and nieces and lots of aunts and uncles.
There will be no service at this time due to COVID.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity.
He was loved by all and will stay in our hearts forever. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.