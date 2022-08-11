Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
JOHN MAXWELL FORD II, 78, of Charleston, WV, passed away on August 8, 2022, at CAMC General Hospital after a sudden illness.
Born and raised in Charleston, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Durfee Ford, parents John Maxwell Ford and Janet Ruth Baumgardner, and grandson Kenneth Hunter Sinclair.
A graduate of Charleston High School, John attended Marshall University before proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from Petroleum Products Inc. and was an active member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Charleston. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his dear friend, Jim Slamick, in Valley Head, WV, at the farm. He was dedicated to his family and faith, and those who knew him will cherish his impact on their lives.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth Ferrell and husband Vernon of Logan, WV; daughter, Catherine Sinclair and husband Kenneth of Grafton, WV; son, John Ford III of Charleston; granddaughter, Leslie Helmick and husband Devan of Hampton, VA; granddaughter, Megan Wise of Moundsville, WV; grandson, Avery Sinclair of Grafton; granddaughter, Stella Sinclair of Grafton; grandson, Jacob Wilson of Nitro; great-grandsons, Connor and Benjamin Helmick of Hampton, and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314, with the Rev. Alan Kim Webster officiating. Burial will occur after the service at the St. Matthews Episcopal Church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in John's memory to St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314.