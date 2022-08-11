Thank you for Reading.

John Maxwell Ford II
JOHN MAXWELL FORD II, 78, of Charleston, WV, passed away on August 8, 2022, at CAMC General Hospital after a sudden illness.

Born and raised in Charleston, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Durfee Ford, parents John Maxwell Ford and Janet Ruth Baumgardner, and grandson Kenneth Hunter Sinclair.

