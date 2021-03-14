JOHN NATHAN MYERS, 44, of Nitro, WV, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at CAMC Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Lee Myers Sr. and Diana June Myers.
He was a caregiver who loved playing basketball with his brothers and sightseeing. John was a Christian.
John is survived by his sister, Janet Sue McKinney of Nitro; brothers, Kenneth Watson Myers (Lisa) of Elkview, Bobby Lee Myers Jr. of Nitro and Timothy Kline Myers of Nitro.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior at the funeral home.
Due to the Governor's guidelines, everyone must wear a mask and stay within social distancing.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangement.