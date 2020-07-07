John Reed Homburg

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JOHN REED HOMBURG, 76, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

