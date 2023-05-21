Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DR. JOHN W. "BILL" BYRD, 80, of Charleston, WV, passed away 15 May, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Franklin, WV, on 10 July, 1942, the son of the late Carl and Bernice Byrd of South Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Orr of Orlando, FL.
Bill is survived by two sons, John of Irvine, CA, and Dr. Chris and Monica Byrd of Washington DC; three nephews; his beloved wife, true friend and life partner, Gail; and the mother of his children, Tena Keeling of VA.
He was a 1968 graduate WVU School of Medicine, with residencies and fellowships at CAMC, Walter Reed Medical Center, and the Armed Force Institute of Pathology.
He was a decorated Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and was an active member of the Concerned Officers' Movement, whose activities helped bring an end to that tragic conflict.
He practiced rheumatology in Charleston for 35 years, and never turned away an indigent patient. His special interest was fibromyalgia, having seen his beloved sister suffer from it for many years. He was a member of Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Honorary Society, and Fellows of the American College of Physicians, and the American College of Rheumatology. He was a Founding Fellow of the original American Rheumatism Association, forerunner of the ACR. He was Relevance Reviewer for the American Board of Internal Medicine. He was a faithful Health Right volunteer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution to Serenity Club, 1225 Ohio Avenue, Dunbar, 25064.