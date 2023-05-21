Thank you for Reading.

John W. “Bill” Byrd
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

DR. JOHN W. "BILL" BYRD, 80, of Charleston, WV, passed away 15 May, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Franklin, WV, on 10 July, 1942, the son of the late Carl and Bernice Byrd of South Charleston, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you