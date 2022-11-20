Thank you for Reading.

Jose Manuel Serrato MD
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
JOSE MANUEL SERRATO, MD passed to his Heavenly Home November 15, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was 89. Jose was born October 31, 1933 in Bogota, Colombia, S.A. to the late Miguel and Helena Rossi Serrato. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Miguel Serrato in Bogota, Colombia; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Ann Rupe of South Charleston; brother-in-law, Douglas Rupe of Florida; and infant grandson, David M. Mills, of Charleston.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Rupe Serrato; sons, Joseph Serrato Judi , of San Francisco, Michael Serrato Emily of Charlotte, N.C., David L. Mills Cindy of Scott Depot, Brian Scott Mills of South Charleston, and Douglas Mills of Ohio; .eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; brother in law, Kenneth Rupe, Jr. Deb of Wisconsin; sister-in-law Susan Rupe of Florida; five brothers and two sisters in Bogota, Colombia.

