JOSEPH "JOEY" HARVEY FARRIS, III suddenly left his earthly body at home in Charleston, WV in the early hours of October 1, 2020. Way before he or anyone else was ready. But in a similar way that too many of his generation have been lost. He battled addiction for years, and for years, the fear that that disease would claim him was ever present. There is some peace knowing his family was nearby.
He was the second-born child to Joe and Sheila Farris, born May 22, 1990 and was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Joe and Mary Lou Farris and maternal grandmother Anita Skyles and his uncles David Farris and David Skyles.
Left to treasure his memory are his parents, his sister Paula of Morgantown, WV; his brother Scott of Charleston, WV; maternal grandfather Paul Skyles; uncles Corey Farris and Kevin Skyles, aunt Christy Farris Morris; cousins G.W. Morris III, Corey Webster (Robert); Derrick Skyles, Kristian and Kourtney Skyles and others.
Joey was an amazing child and grew into an even more amazing man. He loved sports, and especially football, being a key part of the 2007 playoff-bound George Washington Patriots football team. He completed his education, graduating from West Virginia University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting. He later discovered an aptitude for sales and endeavored in automobile sales in the Tidewater area of Virginia, returning home to Charleston when the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with that market.
He was brilliant, politically astute, and made the most articulate arguments that made it clear he enjoyed the thrill and the give-and-take of debates. He was a deep thinker. Joey didn't read just one article about a topic; he read many, drew his own conclusions and then articulated them in a clear and thoughtful way. And he was funny. With a word or a turn of phrase, that dry humor could sneak in anywhere and leave hysterical laughter in his wake. He was personable and charming and had the ability to warm the hearts of all in his presence. The aching loss of this soul is truly profound. But he suffers no more.
Due to the pandemic, a visitation will not be held. There will be a service led by Reverend Bart Hodel, located in the Chapel in the back of Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston on Thursday, October 8, at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Kanawha Valley Fellowship Home, West Virginia Health Right, or Manna Meal in his name.
