The family of JOSEPH LESLIE DARNELL of Elkview, West Virginia sadly announces his death on February 25th, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nina; his son Matt (Johnna); his sister, Martha Rose (Lee) and his brother Richard Darnell (Cassie).
He was predeceased by his parents, Virginia Hager Darnell and Durwood Darnell.
Joe graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Civil Engineering.
He pursued a career as a Professional Engineer for the West Virginia Department of Transportation as well as the consulting firms of Site/Blauvelt and TRC.
He is credited with designing more than 100 bridges in West Virginia. In his spare time, he was an ardent lover of music, specifically opera and classical music. Joe enjoyed tinkering with his electronics and computers. Joe also shared a love of dogs with his wife.
The family will hold a private memorial service and requests donations to the Kanawha County Library Foundation: Elk Valley Division, 123 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV 35301.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle arrangements.