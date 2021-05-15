JOSEPHINE BOWYER, 95, of Charleston, WV passed away, Monday, May 11, 2021 at Montgomery General Hospital after a long illness. There will be no services at this time. Her body will be cremated. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to the handle the arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.