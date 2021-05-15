Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

JOSEPHINE BOWYER, 95, of Charleston, WV passed away, Monday, May 11, 2021 at Montgomery General Hospital after a long illness. There will be no services at this time. Her body will be cremated. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to the handle the arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you