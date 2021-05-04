JOSEPHINE (JO) HUGHES, of South Charleston, passed away at the age of 84, at Genesis Putnam Center, on October 30, 2020 after an extended illness.
Jo was a kind and loving person and was always willing to help anyone that she could. Jo was an excellent cook.
Jo is survived by her son, Jeffrey Hughes and his wife, Jessica and their daughter, Madison, Granddaughter, Blane and her son, Hudson, and her sisters, Chris and Mary.
Jo was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Carmela Firetti, her husband, Chuck Hughes, her son, Chuckie and her brothers Sam and Joseph.
In honor of Jo's request there was a cremation and no service.
You may send condolences to the family at:www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.