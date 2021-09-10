Joshua Allan Roeder Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website JOSHUA ALLAN ROEDER went home to be with the Lord, September 6, 2021.He was born April 29, 1986, and graduated from South Charleston High School.Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norma and Ronald Roeder; Uncle Bud and Aunt Kelly.He is survived by his mother, Norma Roeder; sister, Taylor Roeder; nephew, Adaiah Joshua, all of Charleston, WV, and numerous aunts, uncle and cousins.Josh brought so much love and happiness to all who met him. His smile would light up a room. He was such an amazing young man whose laughter was like music to your ears.A special thank you goes to the Hubbard Hospice House employees for taking such good care of Josh.Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Saint Marks United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, WV with Rev. Pete Thompson officiating.You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.comBarlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joshua Allan Roeder Kelly Norma Roeder Charleston Christianity Wv Recommended for you Local Spotlight Edna Vernell Megginson Jerry Cantrell Naomi Ruth Thornton Michael Ray Barker Robert L. Cantley Maxine "Toodle" Lipscomb Cole Maria Alvarez Blank Linda Sue Hitchcock Theresa Agnes Withrow David Kent Ramey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 10, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries