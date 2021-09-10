Thank you for Reading.

JOSHUA ALLAN ROEDER went home to be with the Lord, September 6, 2021.

He was born April 29, 1986, and graduated from South Charleston High School.

Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norma and Ronald Roeder; Uncle Bud and Aunt Kelly.

He is survived by his mother, Norma Roeder; sister, Taylor Roeder; nephew, Adaiah Joshua, all of Charleston, WV, and numerous aunts, uncle and cousins.

Josh brought so much love and happiness to all who met him. His smile would light up a room. He was such an amazing young man whose laughter was like music to your ears.

A special thank you goes to the Hubbard Hospice House employees for taking such good care of Josh.

Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Saint Marks United Methodist Church, 4606 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, WV with Rev. Pete Thompson officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

