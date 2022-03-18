Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
JOYCE ANN O'HARRA-KEENEY, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Grant Hospital, Columbus, OH.
She was born on May 14, 1948 in Paintsville, KY to the late Willie and Annalee Vanhoose.
Joyce married Robert Norris Keeney, after 22 years of companionship on July 6, 2019. The two adopted their grandchild, Chloie Keeney July 16, 2019. She was blessed with three children, John R. Thompson, James Lee Thompson and Griffin O'Harra.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, Tiskelwah Chapter 45; loved crafts, cooking and collecting antiques.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her child, James Lee Thompson; her great-grandchild, Archer Kelly Poling; and one brother and four sisters.
She is survived her husband, Robert; her sons, John Thompson and Griffin (Shannon) O'Harra; her ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Shelby Baker and Alice Vanhoose; her brothers, Jerry, Randall and Charles Vanhoose; and her many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 21 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston with Rev Donnie Pauley officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.