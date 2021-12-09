Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
JOYCE ANN (TAYLOR) WHITE departed this life, at age 85, on December 2, 2021.
Born to the late Perry C. Taylor and the late Marion Webster in Charleston, WV, she was a graduate of Garnet High School and retired from West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Charleston and an active member of the Garnet High School Alumni Association, and Historic African American High School in Charleston.
Joyce was preceded in death by both parents; her former husband, Phillip White; and her brother, Edward "Frank" Taylor.
She leaves behind three children: Joseph White (Lauren), Stephanie (White) Washington and Mary Ann White; one grandson, James Phillip; one great-granddaughter, Solara Williamson; sister, Gwendolyn Simms; brother, Percy Anthony "Butch" Taylor; and nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Lloyd Hill officiating.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.