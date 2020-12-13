JOYCE KAY STONE 71 of Charleston passed away December 7, 2020 of natural causes.
She was born to the late Wesley David Martin and Dollena Margarite Stutler Martin on June 21, 1949. Joyce was a graduate of Sissonville High School, and was a member of the National Honor Society. Also, during her high school days, she was crowned "Miss Snow Queen" of the school.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Martin and William Martin.
She is survived by sons, Robert Stone (Michelle) and Shane Stone; grandchildren, Shana Turner, Daniel Stone and Cain Stone; her brothers, Wesley Martin and Vernon Martin. Also, her best friends, Diane Givens, Amy Givens Wade and Mary Kay Pence.
She was a retired Realtor in the Kanawha Valley for several years. Joyce had a contagious laugh that will never be forgotten.
At Joyce's request, she will be cremated with no visitation. Please share online condolences at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston is assisting the family.