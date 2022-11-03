Judith Ann Cook Nov 3, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website JUDITH ANN COOK, 71, of Given, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Judith Ann Cook Arrangement Charleston Pass Away Entrust Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rebecca Kay Shawver Blank Frank Marco Cipolat Dennis Overton "Champ" Kerns Rebecca "Becky" Gayle Moses Marie Kinder Lloyd H. Collins Blank Janet Louise Cunningham Fisher Sydney Ann Dixon Paul Arthur Mattox Sr. Blank Rebecca Ann Shafer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City