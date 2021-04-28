JUDITH ANN WEBB, formerly of Charleston, WV, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Orlando, Florida with family by her side.
Judith was born in Chelyan, WV, July 30, 1940 to the late Noley and Marie Pauley
Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Noley, Ed, and Donnie Pauley; and sister, Betty Pauley Spelock.
Judy was a 1958 graduate of East Bank High School, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chelyan. Judy worked 28 years in banking. Throughout her career she worked with Charleston National Bank, National Bank of Commerce, and SunTrust of Orlando.
Judy loved her family and was close to all. She resided with her husband of 41 years, Bernard R. Webb in Orlando, Florida.
Besides her husband she is survived by her nieces; Sandra Mariani of Houston, TX and Tamra Albu of Marmet, WV; nephews Ed Pauley of Greensboro, NC, Michael Pauley of Orlando, FL, and Chipper Pauley of Orlando, FL; stepchildren, Keli Khatib of Boston, MA, Scott Webb of Richmond, TX, and Keith Webb of Charleston, WV; step-grandchildren; great nieces and nephews; and special cousins. Although Florida was where she resided, her heart was always in West Virginia.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV, with Pastor Darick Biondi officiating. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.