JUNE COWLES JONES, 89 of Charleston, WV passed away on May 27, 2021 with her family by her side.
She endured a short illness and passed away peacefully at her home.
She resided on the west side of Charleston for most of her life. She is survived by her much loved husband, Donald A. Jones, 90. They were married for nearly 65 years. She also has two daughters, Sharon Jones Salamie who is married to Dan Salamie, and Jennifer Cook who is married to Chris Cook. She has 3 grandchildren, Christopher Wiley, Joshua Wiley, and Morgan Cook. She has 2 great-grandchildren, Blake Wiley and Abbi Wiley. June was born in Ansted, WV to Dana and Evelyn Cowles. She is survived by a sister Norma Wardrep of Ansted, and predeceased by her brother Randall Cowles and her sister Betty Ferris.
June loved attending church starting at an early age and became an accomplished musician throughout her lifetime. She sang in the choir at her church, Christ Church United Methodist, for over 60 years, she also played piano, dulcimer, and guitar. She was also a published author, poet, and commentator in many publications.
June memorized dozens of epic poems and was able to recite them without flaw well into her latter years, she especially loved the humorous poems and occasional practical joke. She was an active member of the D.A.R. and participated in many service projects in her community. In her later years she engaged in extensive correspondence with many of her acquaintances, friends, and family.
June graduated with a nursing degree from St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, WV. Afterwards she completed the Certified Nurse Anesthetist program at CAMC Memorial. She worked at Kanawha Valley Hospital, and then at St. Francis Hospital, finally retiring while working part-time at Highland Hospital. While working full-time she also completed her Bachelor's degree at WV State.
June lived a full life and was loved by her family, numerous friends, and church. She loved the Lord and is in Paradise with Jesus at this moment; we are looking forward to seeing her again.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston with Rev. Dr. Jay Parkins officiating and Rev. David Donathan in charge of music. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
Those unvaccinated people attending the services are asked to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers - the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of June to: Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301 .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
