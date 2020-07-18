Jutta Getrud Marcus

JUTTA GERTRUD MARCUS, 93, of Charleston, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
Jutta was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrud and Walther Geneuss; her loving husband, Erich Marcus; her brother, Hans-Jouchin Geneuss; and her grandson, Richard Marcus.
She was born on October 16, 1926, in Halle, Germany. Jutta was a shorthand typist and homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, W.Va.
She was an avid tennis player and a wonderful pianist. She enjoyed swimming, bridge, gardening, and cooking.
Jutta is survived by her son, Steven R. Marcus (Nancy) of Charleston; daughter, Susan E. Marcus and (Curtis) of Charleston; and three grandchildren, Erica Marcus of Raleigh, N.C., Jordan Napier (Charlie) of Nashville, Tenn., and Joshua Koontz of Fairfax, Va.
The family will hold a private service.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers, Kanawha Hospice Care, and Hubbard House for the invaluable care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387, in memory of Jutta.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.