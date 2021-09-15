Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
KAREN KINDER LOCKHART, 71 of Charleston, formerly of Beckley, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston on Monday, September 12, 2021 after a courageous 23 year battle with heart disease.
She was born on July 19, 1950 to the late Freda Sigmon Kinder and Curtis Phelps Kinder.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis, Jr. and Keith Kinder.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Cody Lockhart; daughter, Amanda Campbell and her husband, Dr. John Campbell of Charleston; son, Dr. Reed Lockhart and his wife, Sarah of Fayetteville; sister, Carol Mathis of St. Albans; brother, Dr. Gary Kinder and his wife, Sheila of South Carolina; 5 grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Luke, Katie and Caleb Campbell and Lilly and Sam Lockhart.
Funeral will be held 1 p.m., on Friday, September 17. 2021 at the Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston with Rev. Dr. Ravi Isaiah officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the funeral home.
Due to the presence of immune compromised family members and children below the eligible age for vaccination, masks will be mandatory for everyone.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends suggest that memorial contributions may be made in memory of Karen to: American Heart Association, 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301.