KAREN KROZER WHITE, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away quietly at her home on Saturday, February 12, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.
Karen was born in Clarksburg, WV, on August 28, 1951, to the late Robert B. and Myrtle M. White.
She is survived by her sister, Janis P. White, MD, JD, of Bridgeport, WV, numerous cousins and friends, as well as her cats.
Karen held undergraduate and Master's degrees from WVU and enjoyed her work helping people. She retired from the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services after 35 years of service and from her own business, White Consulting, after 17 years. She belonged to and was active in the Pilot Club of the Greater Kanawha Valley and the Women's Club of Charleston.
Karen had several hobbies and enthusiasms. She was an avid bridge player and a member of the Grandparents and Thursday Bridge Clubs and substituted in others. She also enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA. She loved antiques of all kinds, especially antique hatpins and hatpin holders, and was a member of the American Hatpin Club and the International Club for Collecting Hatpins and Hatpin Holders.
Thanks to Kanawha Hospice Staff for all their loving care and support given to Karen during her illness.
The body will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date.