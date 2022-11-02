KATHERINE JAE "KITTY" (SPEARS) COOPER passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, with the family pet Cavalier Spaniel, Scarlett, curled up beside her. Kitty was born on November 24, 1947, in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter and first child of Jae Spears and Lawrence Spears. Kitty was soon joined in the Spears household by her sister, Marsha, and brothers Lawrence "Larry" and James "Jim."
Kitty frequently talked about what she considered to be her "fairytale life" growing up. Her father, Larry, was a pilot and career officer in the United States Air Force. As a result, the family moved every few years with residences in places such as Japan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia, and England. The frequent moves contributed to the family being very close as they had to leave old friends behind and make new friends at the new location. Kitty attended high school in England through her junior year. At that time her father retired and the family relocated to Elkins where they had previously lived for a few years. Kitty graduated from Elkins High School and the next year she attended Prealpina, a boarding school for girls, in Switzerland for one year. She then returned home to Elkins and enrolled as a student at West Virginia University graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in 1970. While at WVU, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. When she was a freshman at WVU, she met her future husband, Jim, who was a third-year student in law school. Jim was immediately smitten by Kitty's beauty and vitality. After Jim graduated from law school, he entered the United States Army to fulfil an ROTC commitment. Kitty and Jim became engaged to be married before he went to Vietnam. They were married on August 30, 1969, approximately one month after Jim returned from Vietnam. Kitty and Jim lived in Morgantown for a year to enable Kitty to complete her undergraduate degree at WVU. In 1970, Kitty and Jim moved to Charleston where Kitty became employed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Jim began the practice of law. After working for a few years, Kitty gave birth to her beloved daughter and only child, Katherine Bruce "Kat" Cooper. Kitty was an engaged mother and spent several years staying at home and nurturing and raising Katherine Bruce. During this time, Kitty was a member of the Junior League and was also very involved with Katherine's activities, including organizing such things as brownie troop events. When Katherine Bruce got older, Kitty went back to school and obtained her Master's Degree through Marshall University. She worked for a period of time with the Kanawha County Probation Department and later as a teacher and reading instructor in the Kanawha County School system from which she retired in 2013. During her working years, she also served on the Governor's Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Corrections and on the City of Charleston Civil Service Board.