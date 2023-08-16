Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
KATHRYN ALLEN STONE, age 95, died at Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston, West Virginia, August 5, 2023.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on February 28, 1928. Kathryn grew up on a small farm owned by her aunt and uncle in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, with her two sisters. After graduating from Chelmsford High School, she attended St. Mary's college in Maryland.
Kathryn married Stephen J. Ruzicka in 1955 and soon after moved to Houston, Texas, from Baltimore.
In 1968, she married James C. Stone.
Kathryn and James lived and worked in England from 1970-1975 and Saudi Arabia from 1980-1989. They traveled extensively while overseas.
In 1992, Kathryn and James moved to Charleston, West Virginia. Her passion was working and supporting social service/social justice organizations. She fought for social justice and environmental causes. She could often be seen protesting or lobbing legislators at the Capitol. She was an avid writer, often commenting on the events of her day at Edgewood Summit or political observations. Her editorial comments were regularly printed in the local newspaper. She was extremely generous with her time and money for many causes.
She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Charleston. She was a resident of Edgewood Summit Independent Living Facility.
Survivors include her son, Kurt A. Ruzicka (Austin, Texas), stepsons Robert S. Stone (Alexandria, Virginia), James R. Stone, (Vienna, Austria) and Paul R. Stone (Los Angeles, California); and grandchildren, Jamal and Laila.
Celebration of Kathryn's life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Edgewood Summit, 300 Baker Lane, Charleston, West Virginia.
Memorial donations may be made to Unitarian Universalist Congregation or Covenant House, Charleston, West Virginia.