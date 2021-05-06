KATHY JAYNE DOUGHERTY FIELDS, 63, of Elkview, West Virginia, passed away on May 1, 2021 after a long illness.
Jayne was born on August 21, 1957 in Charleston, West Virginia to Bruce and Evelyn Dougherty. She was a 1975 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School.
Jayne founded one of the first balloon businesses in the state of West Virginia and was the owner of Brecker's Balloon Heaven. As a balloon artist and decorator, she was known for her unique balloon creations and the special touch she added to celebrations in the community.
Jayne was a fiercely dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her grandsons, Zachariah (10), Rayan (8), Jonas (5), and Jacob (5) and embraced every moment with them from their birth until her death. Even her illness could not stop her from spoiling her grandsons with too much sugar; she would stuff Easter eggs with candy for them at chemo and hours before her passing, she picked up her phone and ordered an extra large bag of assorted Brach's candy for them from Amazon, making sure it was it was Prime and would arrive in a timely manner.
Jayne was preceded in death by her father and her mother, as well as her brothers Carlton Dougherty, Bruce "Sonny" Dougherty, and Brice Dougherty.
She is survived by her life partner Larry Jarvis of Elkview; daughter, Amanda Fields and son-in-law Ahmed El-Gammal of Charleston; grandchildren Zachariah, Rayan, Jonas, and Jacob El-Gammal; sisters Debra Larch and husband John of Elkview, Judith Mullins of Hernshaw; brother Donal Dougherty and wife Jeannie of Scott Depot; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Adina Bowe, Dr. David Adkins, Dr. Stephen Saldanha, Dr. Junaid Farooq, Dr. Lin Mei and nurses Beth (CAMC 3 North) and Rachel (Hospice) for their compassionate care.
In a final act of generosity and at Jayne's request, her body will be donated to West Virginia University for the advancement of science.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.