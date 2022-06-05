Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
KAY CARTER TILTON, 72, passed away after a long illness of COPD & Dementia. A kind and loving soul has left this earthly plane and is now in heaven. She was a true leader in her field of Child Care and Early Education. She touched the lives of so many West Virginians by improving the quality of care for children and families and worked tirelessly to represent Child Care and to ensure the involvement of child programs in providing services, as a result she was named the first Director of the Division of Early Care and Education at DHHR. She was a mentor, educator, creator and dedicated to the Child Care industry.
She was proceeded in death by her parents John & Kathleen Carter of Princeton, WV. Left to cherish her memory is husband Tom, daughter Kara Brumley and grandson Ethan Brumley. Friends: Jan & Steve Swisher, Tacy and Chap Donavan, Beth Hall, Judy Curry, her Ya Ya sisters and all the many cousins. I would like to thank Hospice for sending us the kindest providers we could have asked for: Candace, Amy and Ali, you took such good care of her in her last stages of life, what kind and loving ladies you are.
According to her wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Barlow Bonsall is handling to cremation, she will be interned at Christ Methodist Church in Charleston, WV.