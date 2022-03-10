Kenneth Keller Hall Jr. Mar 10, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website KENNETH KELLER HALL, JR. 78, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.Keller was born January 11, 1944 in Madison, WV to the late Geraldine Tabor Hall and Judge "K.K." Kenneth Keller Hall, Sr.He was retired from the State of West Virginia as a mail clerk and was a lifelong member of the Charleston Baptist Temple.Keller loved everyone at Edgewood Summit and considered it his home, living there himself and his parents before.He graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Political Science.Keller was known as a kind person with a great sense of humor, he loved eating out at restaurants and enjoyed traveling in his later years.Graveside Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes with Dr. Jim Hewitt officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Keller's memory to the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25301.Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenneth Keller Hall West Virginia University Architecture Post Condolence Charleston Baptist Temple Jim Hewitt Memory Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Linda Del Sowards Hughes Susan Elaine Young Blank Phyllis Harless Ireland Joshua Dane Robinson James A. “Jim” Willis Blank Alfred R. Settle Blank Marilyn S. Settle Blank Darrell Lee Stone Blank Donna Jean Myers Fritz Joan Whitlock Trending Now Articles ArticlesTarr throws foster care reform into serious jeopardyBoys basketball regionals: Hoffman's 3-point buzzer-beater sends GW to statesWVU basketball: Mountaineers win 73-67 over K-State, face Kansas nextAutumn Colors Express trains set to return to New River Gorge in OctoberGirls basketball state tournament: PikeView ousts Nitro in overtime 55-45Boys basketball regionals: Win over Princeton puts South Charleston in state tournamentLocal ordinance bill now would impact ordinances to LGBTQ+ West VirginiansDear Abby: Marriage reeling after family's horrific lossHouses passes 5% pay raise for state employees, $10K bump for State Police troopersWVU downs K-State in the first round of the Big 12 Championship Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network