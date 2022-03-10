Thank you for Reading.

Kenneth Keller Hall Jr.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
KENNETH KELLER HALL, JR. 78, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Keller was born January 11, 1944 in Madison, WV to the late Geraldine Tabor Hall and Judge "K.K." Kenneth Keller Hall, Sr.

He was retired from the State of West Virginia as a mail clerk and was a lifelong member of the Charleston Baptist Temple.

Keller loved everyone at Edgewood Summit and considered it his home, living there himself and his parents before.

He graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Political Science.

Keller was known as a kind person with a great sense of humor, he loved eating out at restaurants and enjoyed traveling in his later years.

Graveside Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes with Dr. Jim Hewitt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Keller's memory to the Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25301.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.

