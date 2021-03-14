KENNETH LEE HOGAN SR., 72, of Charleston, WV, died of natural causes on March 2, 2021, at his residence in Charleston.
He was born January 4th, 1949, in Hinton, WV, to his father, Donald Lee Hogan, and mother, Barbara Ellen Bond. He spent 40-plus years being a Police Officer in Phoenix, AZ, and 53-plus years being a loving father and grandfather. He loved dancing, the outdoors, hunting and collecting coins and guns.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Lonnie Theron Hogan, and his brother, Wayne Hogan.
He is survived by 10 children, 11 siblings, 28 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His 10 children are Ronda Kay Hogan, her husband Alex and three children of Goodyear, AZ; Kenneth Lee Hogan Jr., his wife Christine and three children of Glendale, AZ; Dale Robert Hogan, his wife Amy and three children of Phoenix; Barbara Ann Moore, her husband John and three children of Phoenix; Cheryl Yvonne Hogan, her wife Aby and two children of Phoenix; Lisa Dawn Hogan, her husband Ricardo and three children of Prescott Valley, AZ; David William Newsom and daughter of Marysville, WA; Kady Nicole Newsom and four children of Phoenix; Jesse Donald Hogan of Goodyear; and Kyle Zane Newsom, his wife Netha and eight children of Phoenix. His 11 siblings include Gary Hogan, Darla Hogan, Donald Hogan, Robert Hogan, Terri Young, Timmy Hogan, Mark Hogan, Jami Meyers, Michael McNeil, Barbara Molchanoff, and Kevin McNeil.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the Governor's guidelines, everyone must wear a mask and stay within social distancing.
Pallbearers will include his children and grandchildren.
The family suggests flowers may be sent to Barlow and Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV, or donations may be made to Phoenix PLEA at pleacharities.org/donate/ in memorial.
"Kenneth Lee Hogan, Let your body be embraced by the Mountains of West Virginia and your soul be embraced by God."
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.