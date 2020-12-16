Kevin Bass

KEVIN EMERSON BASS Sr., 59, of Charleston, WV, passed away unexpectedly December 1, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV.
Due to COVID-19, a mask is required.
You may condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.