Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
LANNA RHODES MOORE CANADA, 72, of Charleston, WV, passed away March 1, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Rhodes; mother, Eva Raines Rhodes Alderman; and her brothers, Daryl Rhodes, Norman Rhodes and Earl Rhodes. She was the widow of Robert Daniel Moore, Jr.
Lanna's remaining family include her husband, Leonard Canada; son, Robert Daniel Moore, III; grandson, Caleb Moore (Holly), and great-grandson, Logan Robert Moore; granddaughter, Abby Moore; brother, A. Clark Rhodes; nephew, Allen Rhodes; niece, Teresa Rhodes McDonough (Steve), and great-nephews, Michael and Ryan McDonough; nephew, Robert Lee Rhodes (Mary) and great-nephew, Zack Rhodes; and her special little dog, Emma.
Born September 25, 1950, in Elkins, WV, Lanna grew up in Charleston, WV. She was a graduate of Charleston High School, Class of 1968, and earned her bachelor's degree from West Virginia State College. After 25 years of service, she retired from Kanawha Village Apartments.
Lanna's happy place was the beach, but she also loved the mountains. She was an avid reader. She loved to cook, but mostly, she loved her family.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East in Charleston, WV.