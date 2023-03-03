Thank you for Reading.

Lanna Rhodes Moore Canada
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

LANNA RHODES MOORE CANADA, 72, of Charleston, WV, passed away March 1, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Rhodes; mother, Eva Raines Rhodes Alderman; and her brothers, Daryl Rhodes, Norman Rhodes and Earl Rhodes. She was the widow of Robert Daniel Moore, Jr.

Recommended for you