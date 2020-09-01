Essential reporting in volatile times.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
LAWRENCE MATTHEWS, 87, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospice, Charleston, WV. Per his wishes, he will be cremated, no service will be held at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of arrangements.