LEONARD WILLIAM "BILL" SHEARS, 73, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his home in Amma, WV.
Bill was born May 16, 1948 in Marietta, Ohio. He spent many years working as a master electrician in West Virginia, Virginia, and Ohio. In the last 20 years, Bill touched many children's lives through his work with the Elizabeth Memorial UMC Preschool, Sunday school, and Greater Charleston Youth Bowling. He spent countless hours coaching, mentoring, and supporting youth bowlers in the Kanawha Valley and across West Virginia. He was actively involved with his church, especially outreach missions, and work team trips. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, fishing, and working in his garden. He was recently growing his passion for photography and bird watching. Above all, Bill was devoted to his family and spending as much time as possible making memories with them.
Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years, M. Susan Beard; his children Meghan and Justin (Amy); grandchildren Braydon, William, Brenna, Brantley, Axton and Evelyn; and siblings Kenneth (Pam), Velvet, and Shirley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Frances and his brother, Ronald.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you honor Bill by donating to Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church to continue his legacy of service to those in need.