Lillian DiGiorgi

LILLIAN CICCARELLO DIGIORGI of South Charleston, passed away on August 1, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Lillian was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of South Charleston, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, National Secretaries Association and Kanawha Clowns. She retired after 30 years of service with the State of WV. and operated Silver Spoon catering business. She was a volunteer with CAMC Hospital and St. Francis Hospital. While volunteering at CAMC she dressed up as a clown and visited the children's ward just to watch them smile. She had a great love for cooking and baking and will always be remembered for her wonderful cakes and cookies.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Carmen Ciccarello; her husband, Virgil; children Linda and Renato DiGiorgi; sisters Anna Gould and Pauline Hill; and brothers Tom and Nick Ciccarello.
She is survived by her two daughters, Loretta DiGiorgi and Valerie Rist (Stephen), son Gino DiGiorgi, two grandchildren, Danielle and Benjamin who she loved with all her heart, and her sister Evelyn Ciccarello.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a short visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 3 pm Monday, August 3, 2020 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. A mask and social distancing are encouraged.
Lillian will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family would like to thank her good friend Lousie Weber and her special caretakers, Debbie Jordan and Marcella Thomas. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Dr. Franklin Scott Moore and staff for their understanding and kindness.
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting donations be made to; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mom will always be missed by her children and we are thankful for the wonderful life she gave us.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.