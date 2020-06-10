LINDA ADAMS, 68, of Charleston, formerly of Summersville, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family after a long illness.
Linda was born November 11, 1951, in Summersville, to the late Harold and Marie Case.
Linda's passion was nursing, her dedication touched and impacted many lives throughout her career.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Al Adams and Jack Queener.
Linda is survived by her sons, Perry (Sherri) Queener, Scott (Mary) Queener and Alex (Sabrina) Adams; sisters, Imogene (Jim) Grose, and Louise (Terry) Kyle. She was blessed with a grandson, Jack Queener; step-children, Courtenay, Molly and Tanner Richmond, Alex and Lena Adams, and Sage and Mason (Liz) Recco; great - grandchildren, Reed and Aurora, who always had a special place in her heart.
Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Kanawha Hospice for their wonderful care and service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387, in her memory.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.