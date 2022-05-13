Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
April 13, 1942 May 11, 2022
LINDA GAIL RUBIN, 80, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Rose Case. She grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio as a young child with many friends and family near and around the greater Cleveland area.
Linda attended Shaker Heights High School, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Toledo. She was the office manager at the Cleveland Clinic, and it was during her employment there that she met her future husband, Dr. Philip M. Rubin, M.D. They relocated to Charleston, WV to wed and began their family and life together.
Linda and Phil enjoyed forty-six years of marriage together. During her early years in Charleston, Linda volunteered her time with many organizations including the WV Symphony, The Ladies Medical Auxiliary, and The Sisterhood at both Bnai' Jacob Synagogue and Temple Israel. While growing their family, Linda served as office manager to her husband's medical practice for almost 40 years. Linda had many friends that she grew to love in and around the Charleston area, and will be forever grateful for the times that she spent and the many lasting memories she made with them. Linda enjoyed playing tennis, watching classic movies, dancing, and in her later years, singing at Edgewood Summit.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband Philip M. Rubin, M.D. who died in 2013. Linda is survived by her son, Mark A. Rubin, M.D. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, daughter and son-in-law, Jodi Rubin Katz and Richard Katz of Charleston, and her most joyful granddaughter Ava Rose Katz, whom she cherished deeply.
It was obvious to everyone who met Linda, what a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and mentor she was to all and the great passion she had for life.
A private graveside service will be held at the Temple Israel Cemetery on Sunday May 15, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m., at Edgewood Summit in Charleston for those wishing to pay their respects and visit with her family.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's honor to Temple Israel of Charleston, WV or HospiceCare of West Virginia.