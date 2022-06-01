LINDA MARGARET JONES, 73, of Kanawha City, WV, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at CAMC General Division, Charleston, WV, due to complications from a severe stroke. She was born in Charleston on May 4, 1949, to the late Walter T. Shott and Ruby H. Irwin Shott.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roland Shott.Linda lived her childhood in Dunbar, WV, and the remainder of her adult life in Kanawha City. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and went on to receive a B.A. degree in English from Morris Harvey College.
Linda followed in her mother Ruby Shotts' footsteps (secretary to the late N.H. Dyer, State Health Director), in her passion to serve the health and safety needs of the people of West Virginia. She began her working career as a Statistician with the State Health Department Maternal and Child Health Program. In 1975, Linda became a Registered Sanitarian with the Office of Environmental Health Services. She met her future husband, Phillip R. Jones, Jr., in the sanitarians' training class, where they competed to be top trainee. Linda moved up through the ranks to become Assistant Director, Public Health Sanitation Division, and managed a statewide food safety sanitation program. She was commissioned as an officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to food program activities in West Virginia. Linda also served in the health department as Child Care Licensing Specialist and was Training Officer for the yearly sanitation training class.
Upon retiring from the health department after 30 years, Linda worked as a legal secretary for the law firms of Jackson Kelly and Shaffer & Shaffer, where she formed many new friendships.
Linda's greatest passion was her family life with her husband, Phil; sons, Phillip III and Nathan; daughter, Laura; son-in-law, David McGuire; and grandchildren, Jake, Gwen, Allie, Abby and Emma McGuire. Linda was a member of the Kanawha City Garden Club where she served as president a number of years, and loved interacting with all the girls in the club. Linda's three-bean salad was always a hit at the meeting meals.
Linda has many nieces, nephews, and friends who have provided support and she loved them all. She will also be missed by her cats, Jackson, Skyler, Bella and Molly.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia St., East, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Steve Fox officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, 100 Graceland Circle, South Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.