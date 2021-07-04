LISHAN KUANG, 58, of Charleston, WV, passed away July 2, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on March 18, 1963, in Guangzhow, China, to Jiechang Chen of China and the late Wuzhu Kuang. She enjoyed camping and fishing, raising chickens, and arts and crafts.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Lauanis Sheets; father-in-law, Donald M. Sheets; brothers, Zhaolun Kuang, Zhaoxing Kuang Zhoming; and stepson, Jeremy Sheets.
She is survived by her husband, John James Sheets of Campbells Creek; daughter, Aiyi Yu, and one granddaughter of China; stepchildren, John Sheets II, Tierra Sheets, Shana Hudnall, all of Charleston, along with four step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren, all of Charleston; and her mother-in-law, Gertrude M. Sheets of Charleston.
Funeral service will be held at Noon, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, with Steve Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.