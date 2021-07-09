LOIS COLEMAN, age 93, departed this life on July 7, 2021. She lived a long and large life and was loved by many. Born May 2, 1928, Lois experienced the Great Depression, World War II, man's first walk on the moon, the wonders of our current technology, and everything in between.
Lois was born in Ansted, WV to H. Houston and Eva Hudson Wills, and she had one brother, Harry, all of whom have predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her daughter Mary Beth Chadwick and husbands George S. Chadwick, Jr., Gordon F. Phillips, and Howard D. Coleman.
Lois is survived by her daughter Martha (and Peter) Minter, step-daughter Hedda (and Richard) Indeck, step-son David Chadwick, grandchildren Kristin Wood, Kelley Wood, Adam Minter, and their respective families, including two great grandsons and one great grandchild on the way. Lois loved her extended family - Lynn (and Steve) Meyer, Tony (and Teresa) Wills, Tom (and Susan) Donathan, David (and Karen) Donathan, Mark Donathan, Shirley (and Donny) VanCamp, and Tom (and Teresa) Wills.
Lois' friends are too numerous to list, but she cherished them all - including those who passed before her as well as those who are still living. Lois was active in her community throughout her life. She was a member of the Woman's Club of South Charleston (joined 1964), where she served in many different roles. She was a member of Temple Israel, Temple Israel Sisterhood, and several other community organizations and civic projects where she actively served and held various positions. A fierce and loyal Mountaineer football and basketball fan, Lois never missed an opportunity to listen to WVU games on the radio, watch them on television, or attend games in person.
During the last three years of her life, Lois resided at the Ridgemont and the Arthur B. Hodges Center, both located at Edgewood Summit. While Lois' physical health and body declined and ultimately failed, her feisty spirit and strong will continued to the very end. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Arthur B. Hodges Center for the special care and love they provided to Lois and her family throughout her stay with them.
A service to honor Lois will be held at Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1 p.m., with visitation 1 hour prior. The family encourages guests to wear a mask if there are any COVID19 concerns. A celebration of life will be held for Lois at the South Charleston Woman's Club at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to a charity or service project of choice. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.