With great sadness, LOIS H. GREENE, 73, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, with her loving husband of 51 years and family by her side.
A graduate of Charleston High School, Morris Harvey and Marshall University, Lois was a teacher at Village and Overbrook Elementary Schools, as well as a teacher and principle at John Adams Middle School that touched the lives of many. She loved being the team mother of the South Charleston High School girls' basketball team. She was a member of the Charleston Tennis Club. Lois enjoyed gardening, golf, tennis, shopping sprees with her daughters and sisters, and playing with her new puppy, Ben. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda, and brother, Bug.
Lois is survived by her husband and best friend, Gary Greene; children, Melisa of Charleston and Sara (Jason) Steorts of Hurricane; grandchildren, Cooper Zent and Chase and Ty Steorts; sisters, Wilma (Richard) Naseef of South Charleston and Ammie (Harry) Risher of Pittsburgh, PA; and brother, Coy Hannah of Arizona; her special niece, Leslie Johnson; and her great support system of friends. The family appreciates the tender loving care Dr. Melissa Poulos showed to her in recent weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ Church United Methodist or the Susan G. Komen Foundation to fight breast cancer, https://secure.info-komen.org/site/Donation2.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, Saturday, November 21, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.