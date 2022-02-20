Lois May Knight

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
LOIS MAY (MCCLOY) KNIGHT died at age 96 of natural causes, surrounded by her loved ones after a wonderfully long life on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Charleston, WV.
She was born January 4, 1926, in St. Clairsville, Ohio, but lived most of her childhood on her beloved Wheeling Island, West Virginia. Lois was the only child of Russell and Florence McCloy. She was a descendant of William Williams, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Lois met her husband Robert (Bob) Knight at a freshman mixer while attending West Virginia University in 1944. They married on April 29, 1950, and settled in Charleston, WV. During their 45 years of marriage, they had 3 children, traveled to many interesting places and they started McCloy Construction Company together.
Lois was known to those closest to her for her vibrant wardrobe, all the beautiful treasures that she collected on her travels and shopping trips, and lending her ear, whether over the phone or over a cup of tea and some goodies. She also loved to read and garden, and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Florence McCloy and her husband Robert Knight.
She is survived by her son, John (Shannon) Knight of Charleston, WV; daughter Amy (David) Cottrell of Charleston, WV; son Paul (Pam) Knight of Pawleys Island, SC; brother-in-law Charles (Peggy Jo) Anderson of Amarillo, TX; 6 grandchildren, Jason (Sara), Travis, Megan (Quinton Johnson), Todd, and Evan (Teresa) Knight and Katie Thompson; and 9 great-grandchildren, Xavier, Zane, and Willow Knight; Emily and Zachary Knight; and Emma, Jackson, Wilson and Quentin Berger.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia St. East, Charleston, WV, with the Rev. Dr. William C. Myers officiating.
The family will receive family and friends starting one hour prior to the funeral.
Burial service will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).